A Greenbrier County Festival May Come To An End After 31 Years

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – A local festival held in Greenbrier County may be coming to an end after 31 years.

The Ronceverte River Festival will be hold a meeting on Thursday, July 26, at 7 pm at the Ronceverte City Hall to determine if the festival will continue in 2019. This is an open meeting and everyone is welcome.

According to the festival committee, this past year saw an attempt to increase interest in the festival by adding some events which were popular at one time but have not been done for years. It was not a success.

The efforts to revitalize the River Festival did not draw larger crowds, but did incur larger expenses. Revenue expenses did not come near expectations and were left with a large financial obligation.

After much discussion, the current Festival committee has determined that they will not attempt this again next year without more community support.

If you want to help keep a 31 year tradition alive, you are encouraged to attend the meeting on Thursday, July 26 at 7pm, otherwise 2018 will be the year of the final Ronceverte River Festival.