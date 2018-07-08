A.G. Morrisey Alongside-State Coalition Defend the Unborn from Disability Discrimination

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) – The mountain state has joined 16 states that are urging the federal government to support state laws that prohibit discriminatory abortions based upon the potential disability of the unborn child.

The coalition’s argues that states have a right to prohibit those eliminations. The coalition’s brief supports the right of states to adopt and enforce such laws.

Attorney General Morrisey said, “Discrimination against the unborn due to a disability shows disregard for the sanctity of all life and the basic rights given to all human beings by our constitution.”

The lower court ruling, if left intact, could threaten the ability of West Virginia and other states to pass and/or enforce similar legislation.

Some other states apart of the coalition are Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas and Utah.