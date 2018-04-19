A Fundraiser Has Been Set Up For A Family In Hinton That Lost Everything In A House Fire

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A raffle fundraiser has been set up for a family in Hinton that lost everything in a fire.

Matt, Lyndsey, and their daughters Mahayla and Lilli lost everything and their home to a fire on April 13, 2018. Matt and Lyndsey are both extremely active volunteers in the Hinton community. All money collected will be given to their family to help them rebuild. Tickets are 1 ticket for $15.oo or 3 tickets for $25.00.

The winner will get everything listed below:

Spa pedicure and Shellac Manicure from Studio M, (2) ThirtyOne bags from Haley Lane, (1) free 30 minute photo shoot from A Hazelwood Photography including images, (1) half day guided fishing trip from Two Rivers Outfitters, (1) free 6 month family membership to Bobcat Fitness Center, Hunting and Fishing merchandise plus a gift card from PC Outdoors, (1) $50.00 gift certificate to Chestnut Revival, (1) WV Roots decal & (1) set of leather earrings from Acord Made.

If you would like to make a donation an account has been opened at First Community in Hinton or you can donate to anyone selling tickets.

You can purchase tickets from Hinton City Hall, Chestnut Revival, Studio M, or contact Haley Lane or Ashley Hazelwood at (304)- 860-6350.

The drawing will be held on May 4th!

