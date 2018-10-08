FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
UPDATE: One killed in a Raleigh County Fire early this morning
By Daniella HankeyOct 08, 2018, 08:57 am
UPDATED: Newswatch has received word from West Virginia State Fire Marshal that there was one fatality in the fire this morning in Dameron.
The Fire Marshal’s office is currently on the scene.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An early morning structure fire now has West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office investigating the cause.
Raleigh County Dispatch told Newswatch that the fire took place in Dameron on Pooh Lane around 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Dispatch also said several fire departments responded to the scene including: Coal River Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Clear Creek Fire Department and Whitesville Fire Department.
As of now, no injuries were reported but stick with Newswatch for further details.
