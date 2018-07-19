Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
A Fayette County man is in jail for allegedly stealing an ATV

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 19, 2018, 15:51 pm

EDMOND, WV (WOAY) – Deputies recently investigated a stolen ATV compliant in the Edmond area.  Deputies located this ATV behind the residence of the suspect.  The complaint alleges that Christopher J. Gill, 27 of Victor, stole this ATV from a residence when the car he was driving at the time ran out of fuel.

Gill was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Grand Larceny and also Destruction of Property.  He was unable to be arraigned due to an apparent level of chemical impairment and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment at a later time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class R.V. Neal of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper John Syner assisted with the arrest.

