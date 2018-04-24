Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
A Fayette County Man Is Arrested For Stealing From A Local Church

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2018, 22:25 pm

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Gauley Bridge man has been arrested after stealing from a local church.

At about 7:30 pm this evening Deputies were dispatched to the Lookout Baptist Church regarding a possible break-in. Upon meeting with the pastor of the church, it was found that a church building was broken into and items were stolen. Upon reviewing the church’s security footage, it depicts an individual breaking into the building a few hours prior to the discovery of the crime.

The Deputy and pastor were walking the church property searching for possible evidence when they encountered the male suspect in the video standing in the cemetery. Upon contacting this suspect, he admitted to breaking into the church building.

Earl Khristopher Cody Stone, 25, of Gauley Bridge was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Breaking & Entering, and the misdemeanor offense of Petit Larceny. Stone was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

