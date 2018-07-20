CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
A Fayette County Man Arrested On Domestic Charges
By Daniella HankeyJul 20, 2018, 07:18 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man has been arrested on felony domestic charges.
Mark Allen Hunt 53 of Oak Hill, was charged with the felony offense of Strangulation, and 2nd Offense Domestic Battery. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call in the Wriston area in which the female victim fled to a neighbor’s home for safety.
Upon further investigation it was found that the female victim had been dragged through the home, struck with a cane and was strangled by the male until near unconsciousness. The male fled the scene prior to the deputies arrival, but was found shortly thereafter walking along the railroad tracks and was taken into custody.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
