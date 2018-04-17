A Fayette County Man Arrested For Multiple Felony Sex Abuse Charges

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail on multiple felony Sexual Abuse charges.
The Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a sexual abuse complaint that occurred in the Ansted area. The suspect in this case, Robert Knight Jr (41 of Ansted) allegedly sexually abused a female relative victim numerous times over the course of about 8 years. When the alleged abuses took place, the victim was age 9 through age 17.
Knight was charged with 90 felony counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian. Knight was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office where his bond was set at $150,000. He was unable to post bond and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators were assisted in this case by the Just For Kids center of Fayette County.