A Fayette County Bridge will be closed for repairs

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) West Virginia Division of Highways announces an upcoming bridge closure on the Sewage Plant Bridge, located on CR 25 near Thurmond, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The bridge will be closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to allow for bridge repairs. There will be no detours in place.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen conditions may change the work schedule.