A Fayette County Bridge will be closed for repairs

By Tyler BarkerSep 11, 2019, 13:23 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) West Virginia Division of Highways announces an upcoming bridge closure on the Sewage Plant Bridge, located on CR 25 near Thurmond, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.
The bridge will be closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to allow for bridge repairs. There will be no detours in place.
Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen conditions may change the work schedule.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com