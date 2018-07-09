A Closer Look at the Springhouse Trophy

White Sulpher Springs – The 2018 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier as come to a close and Kevin Na raised the Springhouse Trophy for his second career PGA win.

But where does the Springhouse Trophy come from? Well, right on the grounds of the Greenbrier Resort. Alex Brand works at the Artists’ Colony with his wife where he sells his glassware.

Three years ago Brand approached he Greenbrier with the idea of making the trophy on site. The Greenbrier loved the idea and he’s made the 2017 and now 2018 trophy.

Last year the trophy broke when it was being shipped to Xander Shaufele so Brand took it into his hands to hand deliver the trophy to Southern Californa himself. He said that the best part of being the trophy designer is getting to be apart of the tournament and meet the winner.