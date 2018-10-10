A Bradley Man Sentenced To Prison For Bribery & Aiding Adults In Confinement

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on October 10, 2018, Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. sentenced Toby L. Stover, of Bradley, WV, to two (2) to ten (10) years in prison for the felony crimes of bribery and aiding adults in confinement and fined him $500.00. Stover entered a guilty plea to these crimes on August 22, 2018.

The investigation revealed that between February and June 2017, Stover smuggled cellular phones, tobacco, illegal drugs, and weapons into the maximum-security facility to inmates in return for money. He used a post office box under a false name to receive payments for the contraband from inmates’ family members. Stover worked for the Division of Corrections for thirteen (13) years.

“Our correctional officers across the State of West Virginia already work in dangerous jobs, ones for which they are under-compensated. His actions not only made his co-workers’ jobs more difficult but also much more dangerous,” said Larry Harrah, Prosecuting Attorney.

This crime was investigated by the officials at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex and the West Virginia State Police, and it was prosecuted by Larry E, Harrah, II, Prosecuting Attorney.