A Bill That Would Affect Hospice Care Is Sitting On Governor’s Desk

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Senate bill 537, it could affect your time in need if Governor Justice does not sign the bill before Saturday.

In West Virginia there are 20 hospice care providers with 7 different hospice houses

Janet Green, the CEO for Hospice of Southern West Virginia says, in order to keep offering that level of care for patients it is crucial Governor Justice signs Senate Bill 537.

The bill would establish an 18-member group made up of experts from across the state that would review the state’s current hospice standards.

The group would look at the current and future needs of hospice care and determine how the state’s hospice standards should be changed.

“The Beckley-Raleigh County Area has supported Hospice of Southern West Virginia and they have invested in building a in patient unit like the Bowers Hospice House. If the Governor does not sign this bill, it does put our hospice in jeopardy, and the investment the community has already made at our hospice, says Janey Green, CEO of Hospice of SWV.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia sees more then 1000 patients a year and have been around since 1981