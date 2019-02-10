Home NewsWatch A Bill Introduced In WV House Of Delegates Would Ban Abortions, If Heartbeat Is Detected
By Tyler BarkerFeb 10, 2019, 10:00 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates on Friday would ban abortions if a heartbeat is detected.
House Bill 2915, sponsored by Steele (R – Raleigh), Fast (R – Fayette), Kessinger (R – Fayette), Shott (R – Mercer), would restrict the performance of abortions when a fetal heartbeat is found and under other circumstances. It also prohibits persons from acquiring, providing, receiving, otherwise transferring, or using fetal body parts.
The ACLU of West Virginia says the bill would be unconstitutional.
