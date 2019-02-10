Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch A Bill Introduced In WV House Of Delegates Would Ban Abortions, If Heartbeat Is Detected
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

A Bill Introduced In WV House Of Delegates Would Ban Abortions, If Heartbeat Is Detected

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 10, 2019, 10:00 am

36
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates on Friday would ban abortions if a heartbeat is detected.

House Bill 2915, sponsored by Steele (R – Raleigh),  Fast (R – Fayette), Kessinger (R – Fayette), Shott (R – Mercer), would restrict the performance of abortions when a fetal heartbeat is found and under other circumstances. It also prohibits persons from acquiring, providing, receiving, otherwise transferring, or using fetal body parts.

The ACLU of West Virginia says the bill would be unconstitutional.

Previous PostNew Bill In West Virginia House Would Increase Minimum Wage To 12 Dollars An Hour
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X