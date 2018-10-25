Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
A Beckley Man Is In Jail After Strangling A Fayette County Woman

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2018, 09:18 am

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail for his third offense of domestic battery and strangling a Fayette County woman.

According to a criminal complaint, Fayette County Deputies responded to a domestic altercation in progress in the Hilltop area.   A witness told deputies that her granddaughter and her boyfriend had been fighting all morning and it had become physical.  The granddaughter came back into the residence and locked the doors.  Marcus Givens opened a window, pushed a screen in and gained entry into the home, knocking a television to the floor.  According to a witness, Givens had left his cellphone inside and wanted to retrieve it.

The victim stated that Givens placed his hand around her throat and choked her, to the point she couldn’t breathe.

Givens already had two active warrants for domestic battery by the Oak Hill Police Department.

Givens is charged with domestic battery, which makes it his third offense and strangulation.  He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

