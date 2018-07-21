(ABC NEWS)- When 3-year-old Molly McCabe saw her dad fall off the couch and onto the floor two weeks ago, she thought it was just another one of the games they played together.

But minutes passed, and her father remained still, and the suddenly scared toddler began to cry and plead, “Daddy, get up. Daddy, what’s wrong?”

That’s when she picked up her father’s cellphone and used FaceTime to call her mother at work.

“I answered and she was sobbing and crying. And she was just saying, ‘Daddy, daddy, look at daddy,'” Molly’s mother Devon McCabe told ABC News.

Then Molly turned the phone to face her father, and McCabe saw her husband Trevor collapsed on the floor of their Winchester, Virginia, home.

“I just started shaking all over from head to toe. Even though I’m an intensive care nurse, I couldn’t even think straight. And Molly kept telling me, ‘Mommy please come home.'”

McCabe comforted her distraught toddler as she called neighbors and friends, who rushed to Trevor’s aid and took him to hospital.

It was there that doctors discovered Trevor had a clot in an artery in his brain that very few people survive from, and treated him for it.

Trevor is now on the way to recovery — and McCabe calls her little daughter “the biggest miracle” that saved his life.

“I’m still shocked,” she said of the July 4 incident. “I still can’t believe everything that happened.”

The feat by her daughter was especially remarkable because the little girl doesn’t yet know how to read, and there’s no picture of McCabe next to her contact information on Trevor’s phone.