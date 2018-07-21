“So she knew which one to pick that called me. She recognized the letters that make up my name in my husband’s phone,” McCabe said. “She didn’t call anyone else that day, it’s not like she accidentally called me. And I wasn’t the most recent call so it wasn’t like she just picked my name off the top. So I think she just remembered that when daddy calls mommy, this is what the letters look like.”

 

A few days later, as Trevor was set to undergo a procedure, McCabe’s coworkers gifted McCabe and both her daughters, Molly and 2-year-old Maggie, superhero costumes to celebrate the fact that Molly rescued her father. The little girl loved it so much that she refused to take it off and even napped in it.

 

Molly is still somewhat traumatized by the experience, however, so the McCabes are considering therapy to get her through it. They are using a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Trevor’s therapy, because both parents are on unpaid medical leave.

 

As for Trevor, McCabe posted a picture of him smiling on her Facebook page on Thursday, captioned, “And 15 days after I almost lost him, we headed to rehab <3.”