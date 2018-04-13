Beckley Federal Inmate Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Shank

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that an inmate at the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) pled guilty to possession of a weapon. Coleman Ferrell, 31, an inmate at FCI Beckley, pled guilty to possession of a weapon by a federal inmate.

Stuart praised the work of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

“This was a very serious situation that could have led to tragedy for prison staff and other inmates,” said United States Mike Stuart. “My team is committed to working with the Bureau of Prisons to prosecute these cases.”

Ferrell admitted that on December 22, 2017, he possessed a handcrafted weapon known as a “shank” inside FCI Beckley. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on July 18, 2018 .

United States District Court Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

