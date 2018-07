PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – 99 miners have been laid off from Pinnacle Coal Company.

Phil Smith with United Mine Workers Of America tells WOAY News that on Friday, July 27, 99 miners were laid off from Pinnacle Coal Company.

Pinnacle Coal Company operates in Wyoming County.

There is no information yet if the miners will be offered work somewhere else.

