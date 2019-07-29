95th Annual State Fair Of West Virginia To Start August 8

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The 95th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin on Thursday, August 8, with gates opening at 9 am and carnival rides at 11 am! The 10-day event will bring thousands of people together for top-name musical acts, free entertainment, livestock shows, carnival rides from Reithoffer Shows and one-of-a-kind fair food!

“Our theme this year is ‘Summer’s Greatest Adventure’ and we hope everyone is able to make it out to help us celebrate 95 years of traditions.” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.

“We are excited to share with you our usual great traditions, as well as some new adventures for fairgoers including our second annual ‘Best of Fair Food’ contest! This contest will feature nine new items submitted by food vendors that fairgoers will get to taste and then vote on. Winners will be announced at the end of the week!”

Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday (8/12), Senior Citizen’s Day (8/13), the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 am – 12 Noon (8/14) and Military Discount Day (8/15). Children ages 12 and under will once again get in free all day, every day.

The 2019 Concert Series opens at 8 pm on Thursday, August 8, with Justin Moore with special Guest Ashley McBryde! Rising superstar Cody Jinks with special guest The Steel Woods will take the stage on Friday, August 9, while TobyMac will perform on Saturday, August 10 and Darci Lynne will take the stage on Sunday, August 11! Other concerts include Cole Swindell (8/15), brand new Musicians Hall of Fame Inductees – Alabama (8/16), followed by our finale with Jeff Foxworthy (8/17). Free grandstand shows include Riley Green (8/12), the Jimmy Fortune (8/13), and Lorrie Morgan (8/14).

The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages including Swifty Swine, Grandpa Cratchet, Scott’s World of Magic, Hypnotist Catherine Hickland, High Dive Show, Marc Dobson – One Man Band and a packed schedule on the Sprint Free Stage!

Advance tickets are available through August 2, at Valley Independent Pharmacies, through noon on August 3, at the State Fair Box Office or through August 6, at select Stop In and One Stop locations. All concert tickets and details can be found at www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX(3849)

August 8-17, 2019. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

