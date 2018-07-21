90 people in 26 states infected with salmonella

(ABC NEWS)- A recent salmonella outbreak connected to raw turkey products has infected 90 people across 26 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Forty people have been hospitalized, the CDC said.

“The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products, and live turkeys,” the CDC said.

Two people who were infected lived in a household where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets, according to the CDC.

The CDC on its website recommends the following tips to help prevent salmonella:

Wash your hands.

“Salmonella infections can spread from one person to another. Wash hands before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after using the restroom or changing diapers,” the CDC says.

Cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

“Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles, and sausage, should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F. Use a food thermometer to check, and place it in the thickest part of the food,” the CDC says.

Do not wash raw poultry before cooking.

“Germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and foods. Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after they touch raw turkey. Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey and other raw meats if possible,” the CDC recommends.

Do not feed raw pet food to pets.

“Germs like Salmonella in raw pet food can make your pets sick. Your family also can get sick by handling the raw food or by taking care of your pet,” the CDC says.