FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has received a generous donation to its K-9 Division.

Peyton’s K-9 of McKeesport Pennsylvania, donated $500 dollars to the four-legged Deputies. The money will go towards operating costs, medical, and training needs.

“We would like to thank Peyton’s K-9 for their generous gift,” says Fridley.