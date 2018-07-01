Home NewsWatch 9 stabbed when man goes on ‘unprovoked’ attack at Idaho apartments home to many refugees
By Daniella HankeyJul 01, 2018, 08:07 am
BOISE, IDAHO (ABC NEWS)- Nine people are hospitalized, some seriously, after a man went on a stabbing spree at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, that is home to many refugee families, police said.
A 30-year-old man from out of state has been arrested in connection with the attack Saturday night that police said seemed to be “unprovoked.”
“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said Saturday evening. “Our community is reeling from this attack.”
Police said they do not know if the suspect is connected to the victims in any way.
Boise police got a call at at 8:46 p.m. local time about a man with a knife attacking victims at the apartment complex. The suspect was located and taken into custody immediately, police said.
The officers found the stabbing victims in the apartment complex and its parking lot, according to police. Nine were taken to a local hospital.
“The suspect is in custody and being interviewed at this time,” the Boise Police Department said on its Twitter feed. “Victim witness coordinators and counselors are working with the victims and witnesses to provide them services in the days and weeks ahead.”
