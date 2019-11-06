81-year-old Nicholas County man sentenced for sexual abuse on two juveniles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man has been sentenced for sexually abusing two females under 18.

In early January 2019 the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse wherein eighty one year old Albert Vance was accused of sexually abusing two females under the age of eighteen.

Throughout the course of this investigation it was learned, while being the custodian of these juveniles, Mr. Vance sexually abused V1 and V2 between the years of 2012-2018. Mr. Vance was arrested and charged with sexual abuse by parent/ guardian or custodian, to which he entered a guilty plea. These events occurred in the Nicholas County area of West Virginia.

On Wednesday November 06, 2019 Mr. Vance was sentenced by Nicholas County Circuit Judge Stephen Callaghan to no less than ten no more than twenty years in a state penitentiary.