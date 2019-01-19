81-year-old Nicholas County Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Two Teenage Females

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – An 81-year-old man from Nicholas County is arrested after allegedly sexually abusing two females under 18 for six years.

On Friday January 18, 2019, the West Virginia State Police arrested eighty one year old Summersville resident, Albert Vance, at his residence in Nicholas County.

Mr. Vance is charged with two counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian and one count of first degree sexual abuse.

Documents indicate between 2012 and 2018, Mr. Vance had an inappropriate sexual relationship with two females under the age of eighteen.

Mr. Vance is currently being held at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods, West Virginia pending arraignment.