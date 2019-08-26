CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
8,000 dollars worth of crystal meth and black tar heroin found in Summersville
By Tyler BarkerAug 26, 2019, 11:54 am
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Summersville Police make an arrest after approximately 100 grams of crystal meth and some black tar heroin were found.
Officers Logan Cox and Jeremy Farmer found this during a traffic stop, approximately 100 grams of crystal meth and some black tar heroin. The street value of these drugs is in the ballpark of $8,000. Also, there was $3,350 in cash.
The suspect was placed under arrest and awaiting arraignment at Central Regional Jail.
