8,000 dollars worth of crystal meth and black tar heroin found in Summersville

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 26, 2019, 11:54 am

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Summersville Police make an arrest after approximately 100 grams of crystal meth and some black tar heroin were found.

Officers Logan Cox and Jeremy Farmer found this during a traffic stop, approximately 100 grams of crystal meth and some black tar heroin.  The street value of these drugs is in the ballpark of $8,000. Also, there was $3,350 in cash.

The suspect was placed under arrest and awaiting arraignment at Central Regional Jail.

