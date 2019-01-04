Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
8 horses die in West Virginia barn fire
8 horses die in West Virginia barn fire

By Jan 04, 2019, 11:06 am

WESTOVER, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say eight horses have died in a barn fire in West Virginia.

River Road Volunteer Fire Department Capt. D. Rinehart told The Dominion Post that crews battled the blaze on U.S. 19 in southern Monongalia County for an hour or longer Thursday afternoon before getting it under control. She said the animals did not escape the barn, which was outside Westover, near the Marion County line.

The flames didn’t spread beyond the barn, which partially collapsed.

Rinehart said the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

X