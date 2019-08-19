National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
7th grader donates 15,000 dollars to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
By Tyler BarkerAug 19, 2019, 14:01 pm
OHIO (WOAY) – A 7th-grade student in Ohio is getting a lot of praise for doing a good deed.
Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The total amount was 15,000 dollars. The money will be used to find cures for young children and to help save lives.
