Americans will spend almost $5.6 billion on Christmas trees in 2019

Many folks are getting ready to set out and find the perfect festive pine tree to tuck away in the perfect spot of your home and if you’re one of them, you’re not alone. Our research team analyzed 2017 and 2018 survey data from the National Christmas Tree Association, finding that roughly 48% of American households will buy a Christmas tree in 2019.

Together, we’ll spend nearly $5.6 billion — $5,573,040,000.00, to be exact — on trees this year, laying out an average $93.87 for each one, roughly $3 less than 2018.

Where did Americans pick up these real trees in 2018?

Over a quarter of Americans (28%) say they got their hands dirty last year by choosing and cutting down a real Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. Another 28% purchased their pine from a chain store. This is a much higher percentage than those who went to a nursery/garden center (10%), non-profit group (6%), buy online (2%) or chose another option (3%).

2019 fun Christmas tree facts

Methodology:

We used data from the National Christmas Tree Association based on 2017 and 2018 survey results to forecast 2019 national spending on Christmas trees. The total amount expected to be spent in 2019 ($5,573,040,000.00) was determined by adding the average total amount expected to be spent on real trees ($2,740,320,000.00) and average total amount expected to be spent on fake trees ($2,832,720,000.00). Additional Christmas tree tips were sourced from the University of Illinois Extension and National Fire Protection Source.

