Mobile Sports Betting Revenue Grows

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Despite a slow start, mobile sports betting revenue in West Virginia is growing.
The West Virginia Lottery Commission announced Wednesday that the apps’ revenue topped $1 million last month. The apps produced about $25,000 in revenue during their launch week at the end of August. Lottery Director John Myers says growth has been consistent as the apps mature.
In September, on-site betting revenue at The Greenbrier casino totaled nearly $152,000. Hollywood Casino’s sportsbook in Charles Town had over $2 million in on-site wagering revenue last month.
Mobile app users wagered about $7 million during the third week of October, compared to about $1.1 million during the first full weekend of September.
