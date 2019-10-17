Man Steals Car, Leads Police on Chase

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WOAY) – Last night, a person driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase before coming to a dead-end road.
Robert Godfrey, 18, is at Southern Regional Jail on several charges including grand larceny, reckless driving and fleeing. Bond has not been set.
On Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., the Princeton Police Department was dispatched to Liberty Gas Station on Rogers Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. While en route, dispatchers gave officers the vehicle description and recent direction of travel.
Sgt. R.S. Gibson was on route 460 near Locust Street when he saw the stolen vehicle heading west. Gibson attempted to pull over the driver, but the vehicle fled. The driver continued on 460 before turning onto Mt. Horeb Road, where he eventually reached a dead end.
The driver tried to flee on foot, but authorities arrested him without incident after a half-mile foot chase.
Within an hour of the complaint, the victim had his car back and Godfrey was on his way to jail.
