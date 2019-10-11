Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Oak Hill pet salon raising money for animal rescues
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Oak Hill pet salon raising money for animal rescues

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 11, 2019, 10:27 am

14
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Wags-N-Whiskers Pet Grooming Salon in Oak Hill is using their love of Halloween as a spooky way to give back to the community.

On October 19th and 20th, the grooming business will turn into a haunted house to raise money for Al’s Angels Animal Rescue.

“This is Mater one of our rescues that we have taken in, he has some neurological issues, so we have to go to Virginia Tech soon for surgery and we are looking for three to four thousand dollars to fix a spinal issue and hopefully he can walk,” says Krista Moore, owner of Wags-N-Whiskers

The event will take place next Saturday and tickets for the event are 5 dollars for kids and 8 dollars for adults.

Previous PostOak Hill gearing up for annual Halloween Festival
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X