Oak Hill pet salon raising money for animal rescues

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Wags-N-Whiskers Pet Grooming Salon in Oak Hill is using their love of Halloween as a spooky way to give back to the community.

On October 19th and 20th, the grooming business will turn into a haunted house to raise money for Al’s Angels Animal Rescue.

“This is Mater one of our rescues that we have taken in, he has some neurological issues, so we have to go to Virginia Tech soon for surgery and we are looking for three to four thousand dollars to fix a spinal issue and hopefully he can walk,” says Krista Moore, owner of Wags-N-Whiskers

The event will take place next Saturday and tickets for the event are 5 dollars for kids and 8 dollars for adults.