74 arrested on 170 counts of drug charges

TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis announced a recent drug roundup from a Special Grand Jury session.

Dennis says 74 individuals were indicted on October 11 for drug distribution and other drug related charges. There were a total of 81 indictments charging 74 people resulting in 170 counts.

“During this latest round of drug indictments and arrests, there seemed to be an increase in the distribution of methamphetamine,” said Dennis. “As has always been my policy, my office will continue to assist in actively investigating and prosecuting drug distribution cases and related crimes.”

These indictments are partly the result of a year-long collaborative investigation by the following agencies: Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, and Virginia State Police as well as the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.