Community Transformation Center Slowly Growing

Kassie SimmonsBy Jul 01, 2019, 17:42 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Beckley woman took the initiative to make sure local kids have the opportunity to learn about STEM fields.

“Our job market is changing, so we have to change with it,” said founder of East Beckley Community Transformation Center Vickie Webb. “A lot of things are going to technology. You’re going ot be either writing a program or running the robotics.

Webb pitched the idea for a Community Transformation Center to councilwoman Janine Bullock last year. It seemed to take off in no time, with donation after donation rolling in. The center received so many computer monitor donations, Webb says they will be re-donated to local schools.

The center has equipment to help teach kids about coding, robotics and more. Right now, the center has five computers up and running for people to use. Webb says the center is far from finished, as she has several ideas she hopes to expand on in the future.

For now, the center is too small to have regular operating hours. For information on when the center will be available for use, how to volunteer to help or teach a class, or to make a donation, contact Vickie Webb at (304) 222-5532.

Webb said the center would not have been possible without the following:

  • Beckley Housing Authority
  • Mayor Rob Rappold
  • Barbara Rappold
  • Sean Cook, Adult Education Coordinator — Southern Education Services Cooperative
  • Healthcare Associates
  • Beckley Area Foundation
  • Academy of Careers & Technology
  • City National Bank
  • NASA SEMMA
  • Darlene English
  • Janine Bullock-Councilwoman Ward 5
  • Mary Mills – NAACP
  • Ann Worley – Councilwoman Ward 2
  • BEAUTY – Retired Black Teachers
  • Community volunteers from WWHS, WVU Tech, Davis & Elkins College, Bluefield School of Nursing, Retired
  • Vintage Village
  • Resa Ash
  • Teachers and other community members
  • Downtown Beckley Business Associatoin
  • West Virginia State University
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

