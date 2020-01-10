70 year old man dies following incident at snowshoe mountain

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOAY)- A 70 year old man had died at Snowshoe Mountain following a ski incident.

On Sunday, a 70-year-old male skier was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope at the Silver Creek area. Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene, provided initial care including CPR and other emergency medical interventions, and transported him to an awaiting ambulance from Shaver’s Fork Fire & Rescue, who then provided further care and transportation to a local hospital. At this time, there are no known witnesses to the actual incident.

Snowshoe released the following statement:

“We were deeply saddened to receive confirmation that he later passed away at a regional

hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends. While accidents like this are rare, any time they do occur it deeply saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is our top priority here at Snowshoe Mountain and we will continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our guests.”