7-year-old boy gets police escort to final cancer treatment

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 15, 2018, 04:45 am

(ABC NEWS)- A 7-year-old boy who was not supposed to live past April was surprised with a police escort to his final cancer treatment.

Liam Silveira from Bangor, Maine, has been fighting high grade glioma for over a year. Doctors told his mother, Devin Silveira, that Liam’s cancer was aggressive and to prepare for the worst.

 

“Liam outliving the prognosis is a miracle,” Silveira told ABC News.

Liam has always dreamed of becoming a police officer when he grows up, so earlier this month, he was ecstatic to find a living room full of cops from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department on his last day of chemotherapy.

“When we came downstairs in the morning, there were five police cruisers in the driveway,” Silveira said.

 

The officers let Liam ride in the police cruiser, use the radio, and even gave him an honorary sheriff’s badge.

“He inspired us,” Sheriff Troy Martin said. “We thought we were here for him, and I think he’s done so much for our community and all of us.”

Liam’s mom was brought to tears watching the officers make her son’s day unforgettable.

 

“I cried just to see how many people came out to support him and show their love for him,” Silveira said. “It was really touching.”

Although Liam is not completely cured, his family is grateful he will not have to go through any more chemotherapy.

“I’m doing awesome!” Liam said.

Daniella Hankey

X