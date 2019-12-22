UPDATE: 63 car pile up occurred this morning on I-64

UPDATE: 12:25 PM UPDATE: Traffic advisory for those traveling between #Williamsburg & #Richmond in Interstate 64 today: #VSP is investigating a series of chain reaction crashes that began at 7:51 AM in the westbound lanes of I64 at the 239 mile marker (Queens Creek Bridge) in #York County. The eastbound lanes of I64 are also closed due to crashes resulting from rubbernecking at the westbound crashes.

The current number of vehicles involved is 63, with a total of 35 individuals transported for treatment. This is the current total at this time. Injuries range from minor to life- threatening. There are no reported/confirmed fatalities.

There was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Detours are in place with the assistance of the York County Sheriff Office, James City County Police, and Virginia Department of Transportation. For road information, plz go to www.511virginia.org.

—————

VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Over 45 cars involved in a multi car pile up on I-64.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, over 45 vehicles have been involved in an accident near MM 238 (Camp Peary exit) on West Bound I-64. However, both sides of the interstate are closed at this time.

Please use caution while driving due to fog and icy road conditions (especially on bridges). Virginia State Police is primarily working this accident.