61-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dealing Drugs,deputies say

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After an investigation, Fayette County authorities make a drug arrest.

In a news release, deputies state the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been making controlled drug purchases for several weeks.

All of this was apart of several narcotics investigations. On Friday deputies arrested 61-year-old Kenneth Perry on two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Perry was unable to post bail, and taken to Southern Regional Jail where his bond is set at $45,000.