60 People Indicted By Grand Jury In Mercer County, Including Murder And Child Neglect Resulting In Death
By Tyler BarkerFeb 19, 2019, 10:01 am
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Aa grand jury in Mercer County has indicted 60 people.
Charges range from sexual assault, murder, malicious wounding, child neglect resulting in death, fraud, stalking, and more.
The full list can be seen below:
