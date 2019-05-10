Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
6 Judicial Investigation Commission Members Replaced

Tyler BarkerBy May 10, 2019, 13:39 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An official says a majority of West Virginia’s Judicial Investigation Commission has been replaced a year after investigating Supreme Court justices over allegations of judicial ethics violations.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy told the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Thursday that six of nine members have been replaced. She said there was no official explanation for the move, but all were serving under expired terms. Three commissioners were reappointed.

The commission investigates alleged violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct by judicial officers.

The panel filed a 32-count statement of charges against former Justice Allen Loughry, who admitted to eight counts and agreed to a fine, disbarment and a pledge to never seek public office again.

The panel also investigated three other justices, but did not take any disciplinary action against them.

Tyler Barker

