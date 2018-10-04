ConsumerHealthNewsWatch
6.5 million pounds of beef recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
By Daniella HankeyOct 04, 2018, 08:40 am
18
(WOAY)- An Arizona-based plant is recalling more than 6.5 million pounds of raw beef products due to possible salmonella contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service news release.
The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.
An investigation into illnesses associated with the products has identified 57 people from 16 states who were sickened. Illness onset dates range from Aug. 5 to Sept. 6, 2018.
