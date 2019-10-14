59-Year-Old Found Dead on Beckley Street

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Ernest Neal, 59, of Sprague was found dead this morning in the road at the corner of Hull and Wilson St. in Beckley.

Beckley Police Department determined that there was no foul play involved, but they have not ruled out alcohol or drugs as factors.

BPD, Jan-Care Ambulance and the medical examiner responded to the call after a neighbor spotted him in the road. According to Beckley Police, the time of death was 9:00 a.m. and crews arrived shortly after. It is still under investigation.