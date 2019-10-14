Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
59-Year-Old Found Dead on Beckley Street

Anna SaundersBy Oct 14, 2019, 13:56 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Ernest Neal, 59, of Sprague was found dead this morning in the road at the corner of Hull and Wilson St. in Beckley.

Beckley Police Department determined that there was no foul play involved, but they have not ruled out alcohol or drugs as factors.

BPD, Jan-Care Ambulance and the medical examiner responded to the call after a neighbor spotted him in the road. According to Beckley Police, the time of death was 9:00 a.m. and crews arrived shortly after. It is still under investigation.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

