Scarbro Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

SCARBRO– A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest:

At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro. This arrest stemmed from criminal charges filed by Deputy S.K. Neal of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Hundley is charged with the felony offense of Daytime Burglary and with the misdemeanor offenses of Battery and Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $10,000.00 bond.

