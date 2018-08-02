Tips You Should Know For Severe Flooding

BECKLEY,WV (WOAY) – We’ve seen a lot of flash flooding across the region. If you’re worried that water may start seeping into your home or business there are ways to lower your chances of major damage.

Earlier this week, businesses in Mercer County had to close because of the amount of rain and mud after the storms.

FEMA says, some crucial steps to make before floodings are elevate electrical circuits,waterproof basements and clear debris from gutters.

Raleigh County Emergency Management experts say knowing the difference between a warning and a watch could make all the difference.

“A watch means there’s a possibility that a flood could happen, a warning is it’s either occurring or about to occur. You should try to evacuate before the warning and you should have a to go kit,” Raleigh County Communication Chief, James Huggins said.

Huggins told Newswatch some of those items needed in your to go kit are food and water for a 72 hour period along with medications and personal documents.