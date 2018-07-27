Nicholas County Day Report Center Employee Arrested For Having Sexual Intercourse With Man On Home Confinement

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County woman who works for the Community Corrections Day Report Center was arrested for sexual intercourse with an incarcerated person.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says that Heather Nicole Vollmer, 38, of Summersville allegedly had sexual intercourse with a male while he was performing community service on home confinement. The incident happened on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Vollmer is employed by the Nicholas County Community Corrections Day Report Center and it is against the law to have any sexual relations with someone of an incarcerated person(s) if you are an employee employed by the Divison of Corrections.

Details on the incident have not been released and are still being investigated.

Vollmer was arraigned and given a 10,000 dollar bond.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.