540 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — The number of Hepatitis A cases have risen as West Virginia health officials say 540 confirmed cases have been reported.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Department of Health and Human Resources said 297 of the cases are in Kanawha County. The totals are from Friday.

Many of the Hepatitis A cases have been linked to a multi-state outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person or by consuming contaminated food or water and by individuals who do not wash their hands and transfer it to others.

The best way to prevent from getting the disease is to receive the vaccination that many health departments are offering for free.