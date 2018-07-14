HealthNewsWatchTop Stories
540 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in West Virginia
By Daniella HankeyJul 14, 2018, 09:28 am
HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — The number of Hepatitis A cases have risen as West Virginia health officials say 540 confirmed cases have been reported.
The Herald-Dispatch reports the Department of Health and Human Resources said 297 of the cases are in Kanawha County. The totals are from Friday.
Many of the Hepatitis A cases have been linked to a multi-state outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person or by consuming contaminated food or water and by individuals who do not wash their hands and transfer it to others.
The best way to prevent from getting the disease is to receive the vaccination that many health departments are offering for free.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
