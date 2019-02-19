54 Out Of 55 West Virginia County Schools Closed Tuesday, Day 1 Of Teacher Strike

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – 54 out of 55 County Public Schools in West Virginia will be CLOSED, Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Putnam County Schools are the only County in West Virginia to have school today.
This marks day 1 of the teacher strike.
By Tyler BarkerFeb 19, 2019, 06:14 am3
