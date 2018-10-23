Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News 5-year-old’s ‘Ghostbusters’ wish comes true when entire city is transformed
National NewsNewsWatch

5-year-old’s ‘Ghostbusters’ wish comes true when entire city is transformed

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 23, 2018, 11:40 am

0
0

(ABC NEWS)- Something strange in the neighborhood happened in Sacramento, California, Monday as a 5-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect lived out his “Ghostbusters” fantasy.

The boy, London, has already survived multiple open heart surgeries due to his heart defect, which was diagnosed 15 hours after he was born, according to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Helping him to get through his health struggles, he told Make-A-Wish, is his love of “Ghostbusters,” especially the original 1984 movie starring Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

 

“He’ll come out of [what]ever room he’s in, ‘Oh it’s time to hunt ghosts,’ and put on his pack and get hunting ghosts at the house or at the park,” London’s dad, Stuart Greet, told ABC News’ Kanya Whitworth. “I don’t know why he likes it so much, but something about it has really grabbed him.”

 

It was Hudson, the “Ghostbusters” actor, who told London, via video, that he would be joining the “Ghostbusters” crew with a big assignment: Saving the city of Sacramento from ghosts.

 

Sony, the production company behind “Ghostbusters,” outfitted London with official equipment, including a proton pack, PKE meter, Ecto goggles and a uniform with his name on it.

 

The entire city of Sacramento — from the mayor to the police and fire departments — came together to help London fight ghosts.’

 

“It’s great seeing people come together and take care of a kid that they don’t even know,” said Green. “It’s making his day so exciting and we’re thrilled about it.”

Just like the original Ghostbusters rode the Ecto-1 through New York City, London traveled throughout Sacramento busting ghosts and marshmallow man.

“Best day ever,” London told Whitworth.

 

At the end of his ghost-busting travels, London followed a trail of marshmallows to a stage setup at Sacramento’s Waterfront Park.

There, in front of the city’s mayor, police chief and fire chief, London was credited for saving the day. His wish was made official when the entire crowd together yelled “make a wish.”

 

At the end of his ghost-busting travels, London followed a trail of marshmallows to a stage setup at Sacramento’s Waterfront Park.

There, in front of the city’s mayor, police chief and fire chief, London was credited for saving the day. His wish was made official when the entire crowd together yelled “make a wish.”

 

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X