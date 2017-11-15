Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News 5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
Local NewsNational NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 15, 2017, 10:30 am

239
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a long-shot effort that stands little chance in the Republican-led House.

The five articles accused the president of obstruction of justice, undermining the independence of the federal judiciary and other offenses.

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee led the effort, saying in a statement Wednesday “the time has come to make clear to the American people and to this President that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment.”

Republicans hold the majority in the House and are unlikely to act on the impeachment articles. Democratic leaders largely oppose the effort, fearing that it only riles up the GOP base that is strongly supportive of the unpopular president.

To view the impeachment articles you can click this link:

https://www.scribd.com/document/364516540/Articles-of-Impeachment-against-President-Donald-J-Trump

 

Comments

comments

Previous PostNPR: FDA Warns About Dangers Of 'Natural' Opioid Kratom
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives