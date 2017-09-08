5 from Fayette Co. wanted on drug charges

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Police Department, along with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, are hoping you can help track down five people in Fayette County wanted on drug charges.

Warrants were issued on Friday for the following:

Mitchell Wayne Stover, 33, and Christina Dawn Nugen, both of Oak Hill are wanted on charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Child Neglect.

Dallas Edmond Pack, 40, of Oak Hill is wanted on two county of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Jeff Allen Adkins, 59, of Ansted and Dayton E. Donnally, 33, of Scarbro are each wanted on a single count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to contact the Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0597 or CrimeStoppers of Raleigh County at 304-255-STOP (7867). Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.

