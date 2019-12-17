Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Consumer $5.4 million coming to WV for rural broadband
ConsumerNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

$5.4 million coming to WV for rural broadband

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 17, 2019, 11:04 am

1
0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced a grant of $5,432,056 from the Federal Communications Commission to expand rural broadband across West Virginia.

“Working alongside President Trump, his administration, and the FCC, I’m thrilled to have made rural broadband a priority in West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “This grant will help bring high speed connectivity to our state to improve education, create jobs, and help small businesses grow.

The funds will be distributed over 10 years to more than 7,057 homes and businesses. This is the eighth wave of the Connect America Fund Phase II, that is providing funding to 21 states total. Full details are below.

“In West Virginia and across the nation, we’re continuing to close the digital divide so that all Americans—no matter where they live—have access to affordable broadband connectivity and the digital opportunity it brings,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.  “And as this eighth round of funding demonstrates, the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction is doing so in a cost-effective way:  Because providers competed for Connect America Fund Auction support, finite universal service dollars reached many more homes and businesses at a much lower cost.”

Full Details:

County Company Minimum Speed Locations Support/10 Years
Berkeley Viasat 25/3 5,988 $5,003,509
Boone Viasat 25/4 2 $692
Doddridge Viasat 25/5 13 $5,230
Jackson Viasat 25/6 187 $68,365
Kanawha Viasat 25/7 44 $16,121
Lincoln Viasat 25/8 50 $15,169
Marshall Viasat 25/9 198 $68,783
McDowell Viasat 25/10 4 $1,237
Mercer Viasat 25/11 67 $23,890
Morgan Viasat 25/12 44 $14,925
Ohio Viasat 25/13 7 $1,668
Pleasants Viasat 25/14 24 $8,140
Preston Viasat 25/15 94 $54,595
Putnam Viasat 25/16 5 $1,832
Raleigh Viasat 25/17 92 $43,876
Ritchie Viasat 25/18 50 $16,724
Summers Viasat 25/19 42 $17,284
Tyler Viasat 25/20 27 $10,313
Wayne Viasat 25/21 32 $29,508
Wood Viasat 25/22 87 $30,194
Total 7,057 $5,432,056
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X