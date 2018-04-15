2018 Virginia Tech Spring Game

Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech Football picked a beautiful day for their spring game! The Hokies were able to wrap up their third spring practice under head coach Justin Fuente. Last season, redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson led his team to a 9-4 season and ended the year with a 30-21 loss to Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl. So turning the page, there’s a lot of buzz this season around a Kansas transfer quarterback Ryan Willis. He sat out last season due to his transfer, but he could start over Josh Jackson if he impresses coach Fuente.

The Hokies open their 2018 football season at Florida State on September 3rd at 8:00 p.m

